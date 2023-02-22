System problem causes chaos at SAAQ outlets

A problem with a new online portal launched Monday at the Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec resulted in waits of two to three hours at outlets this week, in several locales, Côte St. Luc councillor Dida Berku and others told The Suburban.
Berku was unable to make an online appointment before her due date of March 8 to renew her license. She first went Tuesday to Décarie Square, where they were only taking people who were making appointments. The venue allowed people without appointments on Monday, but only served nine out of 150 people as those with appointments were prioritized, she said.
"There are only two people working at Décarie Square. Can you imagine? What's this government doing? If they're having a problem, why don't they hire more people?
She then went Wednesday to the SAAQ on Hymus in Dorval, where she said only a few people, those with appointments, were served and about 140 were turned away after waiting for an hour.
She was referred to the SAAQ on St. Jean in Pointe Claire, and gave up there after several hours of waiting. They were seeing people without appointments.
"I was standing in line for two hours, and even after you get in there's still another hour to wait," Berku said. "It's impossible, I couldn't sit there anymore. I hope the system is going to improve in the next couple of days. I was told by a worker at the SAAQ that the system was down yesterday and the day before."
The Suburban visited the SAAQ on Hymus and discovered a smaller line, where people were waiting for at least an hour in the cold.
Paul told us he tried to make an appointment online, but the system said his driver's license was invalid.
Maggie said, as was the case with Berku, that this was the third SAAQ she went to in two days.
"I had an emergency situation, but they didn't care. It's so terrible."
Gino Desrosiers, media relations and community management coordinator, told The Suburban there was system instability during the day.
"We had to shut down the system for emergency maintenance. This shutdown of a few hours has an impact on the delivery of services. We are not immune to slowdowns. Our tech teams are monitoring the situation. We can tell you that now, things are going well at the point of service and online."
