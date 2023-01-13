A Ministry of Education report says the system failed students who complained of sexual assault by three basketball coaches at École St. Laurent, part of a harmful atmosphere at the school for some 20 years.
The report says complaints were made about inappropriate behaviour and words by coaches to the Marguerite-Bourgeoys Service Centre, the high school itself and the Quebec Basketball Federation, but they did not take action.
Basketball program rogram head Daniel Lacasse, as well as Charles-Xavier Boislard and Robert Luu, were arrested for sexual assault in February 2022.
The report also points out that if complaints are made to the school, or were received by the Réseau du sport sportif du Québec through its “Je porte plainte” website, the entities did not share the information. As a result, many complaints could be made against a particular coach, but the matter would not be investigated.
In the case of École Saint-Laurent, the school had received five complaints about a coach and the federation had received two. The government report redacts the name of the target of the complaint.
The report recommends training to act on complaints, and to provide a guide on how to prevent sexual incidents from taking place between educators and students.
The report also dealt with alleged financial irregularities in terms of the accounting of sales, admission costs and registration in connection with the school's basketball program, and recommends an independent audit.
A previous Quebec government investigation on the assault allegation found the dignity of “several athletes was compromised” and that a “particularly low level of organizational trust was also found in this school.”
