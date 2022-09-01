McGill University is set to receive $29 million from billionaire Sylvan Adams for Sports-Science research. Adams, a native Quebecer, has expressed great gratitude for the opportunity to give back to the community and help advance educational services. He adamantly expresses that his goal with the donation is to further push research into human health, hoping it will not only impact athletes but society as a whole. The donation will be given to McGill’s department of Kinesiology and Physical Education, with $25 million being used to develop a new research center under the name of The Sylvan Adams Sports Science Institute.
The new building will be used to further research how physical activity affects human health, with an interest in professional athletes in order to improve their abilities and general health. The remaining $4.6 million will be used for multiple endeavors such as grants and conferences for the university. Henri Lajeunesse is one student who has been given a fellowship from the donation funds, expressing his excitement towards beginning his studies in the field of Sports research and expressing gratitude towards Adams for his generosity. The dean of McGill’s facility of education Dr. Dilson Rassier has also expressed his thanks to Adams, stating how important it is to collaborate to expand the facilities ability to conduct research more efficiently.
