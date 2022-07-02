Swimmable shores around Montreal

There are more than 50 spots on Montreal’s shorelines where the water quality is good enough for swimming. The Fondation Rivières has unveiled a map listing acceptable sites after analyzing data collected over nearly 20 years by the Réseau de suivi des milieux aquatiques (RSMA).
There are 51 places accessible from the shores of the island where at least 90 per cent of the samples show good water quality for swimming in dry weather. The RSMA sampled 103 sites in 2021 and the swimmable places are mainly concentrated in the west of the island, whether in the St. Lawrence River or in the Rivière des Prairies. However, there are a few places in the east where the water quality is suitable for swimming.
Contamination problems in dry weather are generally caused by problems with reverse connections, that is, residential or commercial sewer lines connected to storm sewers, resulting in wastewater being discharged into waterways without treatment. This is a phenomenon known to the city of Montreal for many years and swimming in urban areas is often impossible after heavy rains, which are accompanied by sewage overflows, affecting water quality.
Montreal has everything it needs to become a model of accessibility to waterways but there are currently only two free public bathing accesses on its territory: Verdun beach and Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park. The city only has plans for three projects to open swimming areas in the river: at the future Parc riverain de Lachine, at Promenade Bellerive and at Plage de l’Est, the latter being compromised by the potential presence of the endangered copper redhorse fish, which is unique to Quebec.
“If there are so many places where the water is clean, how come there are so few water access projects in Montreal?” asks Fondation general manager André Bélanger. “Beyond the beaches, there are all sorts of amenities that could be made to allow for activities like kayaking, canoeing, paddle boarding and even river surfing. What are we waiting for to allow citizens to benefit from it?”
To access the map visit: fondationrivieres.org/carte-potentiel-de-baignade-montreal
