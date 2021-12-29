B’nai Brith Canada is condemning the carving of four very large Nazi swastikas into the ice, covered by snow, at the Danyluk Park skating rink in Town of Mount Royal.
The swastikas were discovered by a Jewish community member, and that person's video was posted on the Bill613.com Facebook page.
B’nai Brith posted a statement saying it has reported the incident to the hate crimes unit of the SPVM and alerted TMR Mayor Peter Malouf, who launched an investigation.
“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account.”
B'nai Brith pointed out that in August, "participants in a Toronto-area Jewish baseball league found a giant swastika drawn in the sand at a baseball diamond where they were set to play.
"As previously reported by B’nai Brith Canada, there was an unprecedented surge of violent antisemitic incidents in May 2021 throughout Canada, with the highest monthly total since the Annual Audit of Antisemitic Incidents began in 1982."
