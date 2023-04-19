The borough of St. Laurent’s Advisory Committee on Planning has released its 2022 Activity Report, detailing how major residential, commercial and industrial projects are incorporating sustainable development, environmentally-friendly elements.
Borough councillor Jacques Cohen, the committee’s chairperson in 2022, presented the report at the April 4 borough council meeting.
“The committee worked in 2022 on several major projects by recommending additions and improvements to integrate sustainable development features,” Cohen said.
The incorporation of sustainable development elements came as a result of 12 meetings, with 176 agenda items, held last year.
Some examples:
• In general, “the percentage of green space proposed for 19 of the projects studied exceeds the required minimum of 169,761 square metres by 42 percent for a total of 249,324 square metres.”
• “The total number of trees proposed for all the projects, with the exception of the Cologix company in the Technoparc where a sylvicultural (the science of controlling the establishment, growth, composition, health, and quality of forests and woodlands) prescription was filed to ensure optimal reforestation, represents a total of 1,243 trees. This is 40 percent more than the required minimum of 743 trees.”
• “The parking canopy for eight projects varies between 49 percent and 64 percent. The total shade surface proposed for the projects is 12,579 m² while the stipulated minimum is 9572 m², providing a 24 percent larger shaded area.”
• The committee approved “three multi-family residential projects comprising 484 housing units that are striving for LEED Silver certification. Two mixed housing developments comprising six units and seven new single-family homes in Nouveau Saint-Laurent, for a total of 497 units. The committee also processed 78 files pertaining to extensions and exterior modifications.
• A new commercial building that has been approved, located at 3560-3594 Côte-Vertu, in a section of land occupied by the Rona hardware store and which is named Damco, “will house a new BMO bank, a clinic on the first floor and four businesses on the main floor. The project is aiming for LEED Silver certification and will have a green roof over the equivalent of one story. Furthermore, 115 trees will be planted.” The area also include a Bureau En Gros and a Walmart store.
• The committee approved, on the industrial side, “several extension and exterior modification projects as well as the construction of four new buildings contending for LEED Silver or Gold certification. The Cologix project, consisting of a datacentre on Frederick-Banting, is aiming for LEED Gold certification and includes plans to plant 827 to 1,027 trees.
• The Gavin électrique project, striving for LEED Silver certification, is planned for Côte-de-Liesse Road and “proposes the installation of a green roof and solar panels.”
• “The development of the master plan for the institutional campus and an extension project for École Manoogian, the latter being a two-storey technolab with a surface area of 1178 m² and an outdoor area, 33 percent of which will be covered in greenery, including 23 new trees.”
