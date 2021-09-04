This past Friday, Superior Court Justice Frédéric Pérodeau rejected a request for an injunction made by three Quebecers to immediately suspend masking measures. The judge's refusal is not the end of the matter as there will be a trial. The three applicants want mandatory public masking orders abolished.
Francesco Platania, William Thomas and Marie Tranquille intend to prove that statistics and scientific studies reveal that the threat of COVID-19 does not warrant broad public masking.
"The injunction was not given but this will go to trial," Francesco Platania, told The Suburban. "The judge specified at the end of his judgement that our proof contradicted what the government imposed, right before refusing the injunction."
"The mask has been politicized under the guise of a health measure, but it is not efficient, in fact it is a danger causing high levels of carbon dioxide. In the matter of a minute carbon dioxide measurements reach 10,000 parts per million while health Canada allows a maximum of 1,000." Platania explained.
A court must consider the urgency of a request to suspend existing government regulations in rendering it's decision.
Pérodeau indicated in his ruling that "The rules on the wearing of face coverings have been in place for months," The proof that serious and irreparable harm would ensue if the mask requirement were not immediately lifted was considered insufficient.
"This is not one of those extremely clear and obvious cases that allow a court to intervene before trial," wrote Pérodeau. "Only a full debate on the merits will shed light on the issues raised and separate the wheat from the chaff."
