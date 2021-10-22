An arrest was made late Thursday in the Oct. 18 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, which took place in the parking lot of the Programme Mile End school at Van Horne and Victoria.
His mother, Charla Dopwell, first announced that police made an arrest in the killing of her son. The SPVM later confirmed that in its own press release.
"Investigators from the Major Crimes Section of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) arrested a suspect involved in the 25th homicide this year in the territory last night," the SPVM said Friday. "The suspect, who is a minor, is appearing today before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec on counts of conspiracy and second degree murder.
Dopwell-Bailey had been pronounced dead in hospital six hours after the stabbing, which occurred following a fight.
