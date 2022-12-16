Suspect in NDG break-ins arrested

Montreal Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of break-ins targeting businesses in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (CDN–NDG).
Paul Costigan, 43, was arrested early Thursday morning and appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face charges of breaking and entering, theft, possession of burglary tools and disguise for criminal purpose.
In recent weeks, some 20 businesses in the borough were the target of break-ins, the majority of affected businesses located on commercial arteries such as Sherbrooke Street West and Monkland Avenue, some a few doors apart.
In all cases, the modus operandi was similar: the suspect entered the business after smashing a glass door or a shop window and once inside, emptied the cash drawer before quickly fleeing on foot. In some cases, items were also stolen.
The charges filed relate to only eight specific robberies, but the investigation will continue into the other thefts that were committed and additional charges may be laid.
On social media residents and merchants expressed great concern about the crime wave, with many speculating on the motive of the break-ins, whether by organized crime or the work of addicts seeking fast cash, with several suggesting hard economic times and increasing mental health and addiction crises in the population contributing to increasing occurrences around the city.
On Queen Mary road, not affected by the string of break-ins, there are similar concerns, as the number of impaired people congregating along the strip west of the Décarie intersection has multiplied, with residents and merchants reporting people passed out in bus shelters, and numerous reports of at least one individual repeatedly defecating on the sidewalk. Local merchants have also complained to police about drug use, including discarding of syringes in the alleyway, and dangerous behaviour of individuals circulating around moving cars at the Décarie intersection.
Anyone with information that may be useful to the police investigation of the NDG crimes or any crimes, is encouraged to contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. You can also contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca
