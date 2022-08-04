A 26-year-old man police are calling a murder suspect was shot and killed by police Thursday morning, according to media reports.
The man is considered a suspect in the murders that took place this week in St. Laurent, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and Laval.
The man was shot in the parking lot of the Motel Pierre in the northern part of the borough, on Marcel-Laurin Blvd, near Galeries St. Laurent.
Quebec's independent bureau of investigations is looking into the case.
