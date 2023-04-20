Suspect in hate attack on Hasidic men surrenders

Just a day after the SPVM alerted the community about a suspect in assaults of two members of the Hasidic Jewish community this past January, the minor surrendered to police.
The minor, who cannot be named although his image was displayed by the SPVM, was arrested. The attacks took place in two locations, less than an hour apart.
"Investigators from the Hate Crimes and Incidents Module (MICH) of the Urban Prevention and Security Division of the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) arrested a minor [April 20]," an SPVM announcement says. "The suspect turned himself in. Wanted for assault on January 20, he was released on conditions until his appearance on May 5 before the Youth Division of the Court of Quebec."
The SPVM reietrated the "importance of denouncing a hate crime. Note that a crime is considered hateful when it is motivated or suspected of being motivated by hatred of race, national or ethnic origin, language, color, religion, sex, age, mental or physical disability, sexual orientation or gender identity or expression or any other similar factor. If you are a victim or witness of a hate crime, call 911 immediately or report it directly online by filling out the form for this purpose."
B'nai Brith Canada welcomed the arrest.
“Hasidic Jews are a significant part of Montreal’s Jewish community and deserve to live free from the threat of hate and violence,” said Marvin Rotrand, National Director of B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights. “We thank the SPVM for its determination in identifying this individual. We expect the judicial system to ensure the perpetrator is charged under existing hate crime laws. Violence against religious minorities, including those who are visibly Jewish, is never acceptable. As the arrested suspect is a minor, we reiterate our call for widespread education about the Holocaust and antisemitism in Quebec and beyond.”
B’nai Brith is also encouraging victims of hate crimes and other discriminatory incidents to contact the organization through its app or hotline.
(0) comments
