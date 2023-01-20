An individual accused of an anti-Israel assault in Westmount in May 2022, following the annual Israel Day downtown rally, was acquitted this week in a Quebec court, according to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA)and Federation CJA.
The 51-year-old victim was carrying an Israeli flag. The alleged assailants tried to take away the flag and struck the man. One person, a 15-year-old minor at the time, was arrested last July.
The two organizations say that while the judge in the case "highlighted the unacceptable nature of the incident and reaffirmed that those who commit violent and hateful acts should face consequences, the individual was acquitted due to discrepancies concerning the formal identification of the accused during the trial."
Federation CJA and CIJA stated that "this antisemitic crime was rightly investigated and brought before the court; accountability and recognition of the rise of antisemitism our community is facing is important.
"We will continue to work with authorities to ensure antisemitic crimes are taken seriously and appropriately dealt with within the legal system. Given the disappointing outcome in court, we urge the Crown to examine possible avenues to bring the perpetrator to justice. The SPVM and the Crown understood the severity of this criminal offense; this hateful attack should not go unpunished. A clear message needs to be sent that this kind of hateful behaviour is not acceptable, and that antisemitism has no place in our streets."
