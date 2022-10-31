Suspect considered armed and dangerous at large

Laval Police are asking for the public's cooperation in locating 24-year-old Jérémy Mongrain, a suspect wanted for robbery and possession of a weapon. The individual is considered armed and dangerous and is also wanted by other police forces in connection with violent events in their respective jurisdictions says the SPL. If you see this individual, do not approach him but rather call 911 immediately. He may be on the territory of Laval or Montreal.
On October 24, around 9:50 p.m., the victim reportedly showed up in a parking lot on Dagenais boulevard in Fabreville to purchase a catalytic converter. A vehicle with three people on board reportedly parked in back of the victim's car and the suspect then allegedly pointed a gun and with the help of a passenger, stole her wallet and money. The suspects then fled in a vehicle.
Following a search, police were able to seize the firearm that had been left on the ground by the suspect and were quickly made aware of the events. The suspicious vehicle was stopped and the suspect fled on foot. The other two suspects, aged 26 and 29, were arrested for robbery and possession of a weapon. They were released with conditions and will be back in court at the end of November.
Mongrain is white and French-speaking, has shaved black hair, brown eyes, stands 5' 7'' tall and weighs 139 lbs. He has a tattoo on the back of his neck. Anyone with information about Jérémy Mongrain can contact, confidentially, the Info-police Line at 450 662-INFO (4636) or call 911 and mention file LVL 221024-100.
