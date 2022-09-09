Police responded to a call early Thursday morning in LaSalle where Gisele Itale Betondi, a 29-year-old woman, was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds. Montreal Police have confirmed that she was pronounced dead later that evening, succumbing to her injuries.
The incident occurred in an apartment budling’s parking lot on Wanklyn street. The suspect, 50-year-old Hosea Amorus Puhya, has been apprehended by Montreal Police after attempting to flee the parking lot. Puhya is known to Montreal police, they are also aware that Puhya and Betondi knew each other but are unaware of the exact nature of their relationship.
