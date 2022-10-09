A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Valery Tarasenko outside a hotel in Estérel Friday morning. Police refused to say where the 53-year-old man had been apprehended but have confirmed that the suspect is known to police and is expected to be formally charged.
Police have described the incident as a “targeted shooting." Taransenko survived the shooting and is expected to make a full recovery. He has a known connection to Inna Yashchyshyn who gained international infamy after faking her identity in order to enter former U.S president Donald Trump's inner circle at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Yashchyshyn utilized the fake identity of a Rothschild family heiress to conduct business with Trump. Tarasenko is a known former associate of Yashchyshyn.
Tarasenko revealed to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had met with the FBI and handed them photographs and several documents in cooperation with their investigation into Inna Yashchyshyn. The Post-Gazette has collaborated with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project to further investigate the connection between Tarasenko and Yaschyshyn. According to Tarasenko, he had hired Yaschyshyn in 2014 to watch over his daughter while Tarasenko travelled, although Tarasenko would soon fire Yaschyshyn after claiming she had abused his daughter. Yaschyshyn has denied all allegations and claims that Tarasenko would act violently toward her and hold her against her will.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.