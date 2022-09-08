Police arrested 47-year-old Martin Dumond suspected of breaking into a Liberal candidate’s riding office in Lachine on Tuesday, August 30th. Dumond allegedly stole a number of computers and several files from Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone, who is currently seeking re-election. The Sûreté du Québec became aware of the incident after receiving a tip from the public after hearing reports of an anonymous online user attempting to sell a medal from the National Assembly.
Dumond possesses a large criminal history of burglary from as early as the 1990s, as well as having served a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence in 2017 for sexual assault.
