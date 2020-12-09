Quebec’s Superior Court has rejected a request for a judicial review by Pointe Claire residents Anna Merulla and Felix Fiorello regarding the planned expansion of the St. Peter and St. Paul Coptic church.
The judgment came down Nov. 20.
According to media reports, the couple is opposed to a large project near their lakefront home. However, Pointe Claire residents voted in a 2019 referendum to approve the project.
According to court documents, the husband and wife contested the legality of the bylaw allowing the expansion, saying the city’s urban plan was not modified and should have been. The plaintiffs also argued that the bylaw was “discriminatory, unfair, arbitrary and unreasonable.
Judge Mark Phillips ruled that it was not necessary for the city to modify its urban plan, that the bylaw allowing the expansion was “not discriminatory or unfair, arbitrary or unreasonable” and that a city resolution regarding the project is valid.
“The City of Pointe-Claire — referring to elected officials, the urban planning department, and the urban planning advisory committee— [as well as] the citizens who took part in the referendum, resulted in a process leading to a zoning modification which allows the [church] to continue a revitalized use, while being sensitive to the concerns of the neighbors,” the judgment says.
As well, “when questioned beforehand about her affidavit, the plaintiff confirmed that it was with full knowledge of the facts that she and her husband bought, 30 years ago, a house located in front of a place of worship. Thus, she finds it perfectly normal that on a Saturday afternoon, at a wedding, the church square is filled with screaming children.
“All of the material [before me] meets the standard of reasonableness, and the court therefore finds that there is no need to intervene,” the judge wrote.
