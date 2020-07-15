Superior Court rules in senior fraud case

Quebec Superior Court Judge Gary Morrison recently ordered a group of people to pay damages to the estate of Nazi camp survivor Veronica Kalimbet Piela, who was subject to elder abuse and fraud.
Those penalized were Anita Obodzinski, her husband Arthur Trcziakowski, social worker Alissa Kerner, and Kerner’s husband Charles Gelber, a lawyer.
Obodzinski pleaded guilty in 2019 to defrauding Piela, who died in 2016 at the age of 92, and served six months in jail for breaching house arrest.
According to the April 16, 2020 judgment:
• Piela’s estate said the defendants “colluded together in an unlawful and intentional interference of her Charter rights, and this with a view to financial gain.”
• The defendants claimed “they only wanted to help an elderly woman in need of assistance, to protect her from financial abuse by others and from dangerous living conditions.”
The court document points out that in 2013, Obodzinski falsified Piela’s signature on a “Mandate in case of incapacity[2], naming herself mandatory in the event of the latter’s incapacity.”
That November, social worker Kerner “issued a psychosocial report and Dr. Goldsmith issued a medical report diagnosing Piela as having Alzheimer’s disease, which were used by Obodzinski.”
Piela was then “forcibly removed from her dwelling and transported to a seniors residence, where she was not to have any visitors or phone calls. Days later, in the middle of February 2014, Mrs. Piela fled from the residence. The police became involved.”
The Mandate was later “declared null, and Piela was declared competent.”
The judge ordered Obodzinski and Trcziakowski, solidarily, to pay the estate $862.31 in material compensatory damages; Obodzinski, Trcziakowski, Kerner and Gelber, solidarily, to pay the estate $200,000 in moral damages, with interest; Obodzinski to pay the estate $100,000 in punitive damages, with interest; Obodzinski to pay $93,028.24 in extrajudicial fees and expenses, with interest; Kerner to pay the estate $75,000 in punitive damages, with interest; Gelber to pay Plaintiff $75,000 in punitive damages, with interest; and Trcziakowski to pay $50,000 in punitive damages, with interest.
To read the extensive details of the case, in English, go to http://citoyens.soquij.qc.ca and search for Kalimbet Piela c. Obodzinski and click on the April 16 judgment.
