The Quebec Superior Court has rejected an STM bid to quash a legal challenge by Ivanhoé Cambridge and Cadillac Fairview against the transit authority's expropriation of a large chunk of Galeries D'Anjou for the planned Métro Blue Line extension's terminus bus station.
The co-owners of the east end mall launched the lawsuit this past June. The Blue Line begins in the west end, at the Snowdon Métro station, and heads through eastern Côte des Neiges towards the east end. A mostly underground $500 million Northwest Attachment Centre for rail vehicles used for maintenance is planned for the area of the Snowdon Métro in anticipation of the Blue Line extension.
According to media reports, the mall's owners say the bus and Métro station, which would have 1,200 parking spaces, would split the mall property in two, result in the loss of 2,000 parking spaces, prevent any future development of the mall and result in the removal of restaurants and business — which would lead to job losses.
This past Feb. 28, the STM filed an application with the court to dismiss the mall owners' case.
Superior Court Judge Stéphane Lacoste decided in a Sept. 22 ruling that "at this stage of the case, the court does not have to rule on the merits of the plaintiffs' (mall owners) challenge.
"From a study of the file and the representations of the parties, the challenge is not manifestly ill-founded, doomed to failure or abusive."
