Sun Youth co-founder Sid Stevens was among several notables to be named an Officer of the Ordre National du Québec, the highest distinction awarded by the province, highlighting "exceptional individuals’ contribution to Quebec’s growth and renown."
The ceremony, held for the first time in two years and featuring Premier François Legault, took place June 22 at the agora of the Reception Pavilion of the Parliament Building.
Stevens was unable to attend due to health reasons. Johanne Saltarelli, Sun Youth’s Executive Director, received the medal on his behalf.
“Mr. Sidney Stevens, on behalf of the people of Quebec, I hereby name you Officer of the Ordre du Québec,” Legault said, expressing gratitude for Stevens' and Sun Youth's work for the community for nearly 70 years.
“I am extremely honoured to be in the company of people I have long admired such as Jean Coutu, Larry Smith, Ben Weider, David Azrieli, Manuel Batshaw, Oliver Jones and Guy Lafleur," Stevens stated. "It is an honour for me as a Montrealer of Jewish origin and a second-generation immigrant to receive the Order. I will wear this medal on behalf of the whole Sun Youth family and in memory of my friend, Earl De La Perralle, without whom I would not have been able to fulfill my dream of making a difference in the lives of Montrealers.”
D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum said he was pleased to have successfully nominated Stevens for the medal, and that Stevens had hoped De La Perralle would have been honoured as well, but dual nominations are not permitted.
"Sun Youth, in Sid and Earl's image, continues to transform the lives of newly arrived Quebecers and others across Montreal," Birnbaum added.
