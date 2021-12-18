Sun Youth handing out 5,000 Christmas baskets

The Sun Youth Organization has announced that its annual Christmas baskets distribution effort "is in full swing, and thanks to the generosity and concerted effort of employees, volunteers, donors and collaborators, thousands of underprivileged Montreal families have been receiving our support over several days."
The families have received food for the holidays "and brand new toys for children 12 years and younger. In total, 5,000 baskets will be handed out until December 23."
"We wish to thank the teams of volunteers who came to help us thus far," says a Sun Youth statement. "Thank you to Avon, Bombardier, John F. Kennedy High School, Pepsico, InterRent REIT, les Excavations Payette Ltée, UQAM, BNP, Hewlett Packard, IIROC, Canadian Securities, Shark Ninja, LendCare, Manulife, CIBC, MuleSoft, Slalom, Pratt & Whitney, Cogeco, Ultra Electronics, the National Bank of Canada, the Sûreté du Québec, and many other people who came to volunteer on an individual basis.
"We also wish to thank elected officials Frantz Benjamin (MNA for Viau), Josefina Blanco (Member of the Executive Committee), Despina Sourias (Associate Councillor at the Executive Committee), Maeva Vilain (President of the Commission on Social Development and Montreal Diversity), and of course the Premier of Quebec, François Legault. Our good friends at Stationnement Montréal also coordinated the delivery of the baskets again this week- our warmest thanks for your indispensable help!"
Sun Youth will also be welcoming Richard Dagenais, the Minister of Health and Social Services Lionel Carmant, MNA for Westmount–Saint-Louis Jennifer Maccarone, MP for Saint-Laurent Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Leader of the Opposition in Montreal Aref Salem, Municipal Councillor in Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Mary Deros, Borough Councillor in Saint-Léonard Arij El-Korbi, Mayor of Saint-Laurent Alan DeSousa, and Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs Ian Lafrenière.
The organization's statement adds that "Sun Youth takes this opportunity to thank all the people and businesses that make its holiday campaign possible. Thanks to your generous donations, we can purchase food and toys to help the tens of thousands of people who receive our Christmas baskets.
"It's never too late to give: companies and individuals who wish to make a donation to help us pursue our goal are invited to give on our web page https://sunyouth.org/. Thank you for your generosity. You can also help Quebec Food Banks by making an online donation at guignolee.ca, or an instant donation of $10 by texting 'NOEL' to 20222."
