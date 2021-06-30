Sun Youth Annual Bike Distribution rewards 90 youngsters

Sun Youth’s 37th Annual Bike distribution took place June 19 at the Howie Morenz Arena on Querbes, during which 90 youngsters “who stood out by their good deeds or who have shown extraordinary courage when facing exceptional circumstances,” were rewarded.
Eleven other youngsters were rewarded at an event in May.
The event was launched in 1984 thanks to the financial support of philanthropist Avi Morrow, who chose to remain anonymous during his lifetime and was known to the general community as Mr. Bike Man. Morrow passed away in 2019 — he would have turned 96 this past May. The distribution is continuing with the support of his family.
“From the start Avi Morrow chose to celebrate his birthday every year by giving away new bikes, safety helmets and bicycle locks to deserving children through Sun Youth Organization,” a Sun Youth statement says. “This is the only gift he wanted for himself — rewarding exceptional youths who stand as an example for their generation. Over the years over 1,900 new bikes have been distributed thanks to Mr. Morrow’s exceptional generosity. Sun Youth wishes to salute his family’s commitment to continue supporting the distribution in his memory.
“This event [is] an opportunity to remember this great man and celebrate his life.”
