Success plan for all students: An idea whose time has come?

Success for all students: An idea whose time has come?
As educators, administrators, parents and officials scrambled over the last year to mitigate effects of lockdowns, online learning and students struggling, an idea born years ago continues to gain interest.
An Individualized Success Plan is being promoted for every student in Quebec public schools: a plan tailored to each child's strengths and weaknesses implemented upon entry into kindergarten. Much like Individualized Education Plans (IEP) for students with specific challenges with benchmarks and accommodations for them, staff and family to follow; an ISP benefits all children throughout their school career, to evaluate their changing needs and make them and their parents full partners in their success.
The Quebec Federation of Parents’ Committees proposed the ISP to the Education Ministry this year, but among the many recent announcements from Quebec City, the ISP was not included. That doesn't mean the notion is dropped says Federation president and Eastern Townships parent Kévin Roy. “All youth have strengths, challenges and their own characteristics” says Roy, “and all should have a plan from kindergarten through high school, year after year and in transition from elementary to secondary.”
As far back as last November Quebec high schools noted a 30% failure rate, which is three times the norm.
“ISPs will help each child attain personal success, help parents support them more efficiently, and help school staff find solutions and act more rapidly” he says. “It will save everybody's time and energy.”
It also addresses the problem of students not promptly followed during transition into high school, with many Secondary 1 teachers expressing frustration that they are not even aware of a child's situation until well into the term. “With a plan there will always be follow-up. All the specialists, phys. ed, music and (second language) teachers, will all have access to the same information,” for a comprehensive approach to student success by the entire team.
That's more work isn't it? “Sure, extra time is required but it makes the whole system more efficient because they save time and energy along the way. Everybody wins.”
“We've been working on this for a long time and with the pandemic we saw how important it could be.” If every student had the ISP at the beginning of confinement for example, parents would not have had to struggle to find out where their child is at or wait for communication from staff members.
Children with special needs, or just difficulty dealing with academic issues or simply socializing, coping with school stress or adolescence; even gifted students who don’t feel challenged and lack motivation can all benefit.
So-called “regular” students without known issues “pass under the radar, and many parents just get a report card and see a note or number, and if they're lucky, a comment.” With ISP in hand, parents are au courant as are all staff involved. New arrivals also benefit, as immigrant families contend with new language, culture and maybe even a way of schooling.
“All students deserve it… Schools have three missions: to instruct, to socialize and to qualify, and this addresses all of that.”
While disappointed that the Ministry didn’t run with it this year, the FCPQ and its partners will continue to push the proposal. Once it gets a green light and norms are established, school boards and service centres can put it into action. “Then we are less likely to see parents calling in the month of May, concerned about their child's progress because they are only now discovering that they are not where they should be,” adding that there was a time when Individualized Education Plans were also a radical idea.
