The Suburban has obtained a copy of a protocol issued in the name of the assistant deputy Minister of Health of Quebec Dr. Lucie Opatrny on Nov. 2 concerning the “prioritization” of access to intensive care for adults in the context of an “extreme pandemic.” Both it’s assumptions and recommendations are dramatic and troubling as they raise the spectre of selection and rationing of health care.
The Protocol is entitled “Priorisation pour l’accès aux soins intensifs (adultes) en contexte extrême de pandémie.” The Suburban has sent e-mailed a series of written questions on what you will read below to appropriate government officials. No answer has been received by press time.
Among the more disturbing aspects of this report are the following : 1. some 41 medical and academic personnel were involved in its authorship yet as far as we have been able to find none were from Montreal; 2. it implies that rationing of ICU admittance, medicine and care is coming based on assumptions of “150-200%” surges in hospitalizations — a number that is four times greater than any previous surge — leading to a near total collapse of hospital capacities. Yet as of this writing Quebec has over 7300 empty hospital beds and hospitalizations and deaths continue at low levels with some 95% of Covid tests coming back negative every week; 3. It calls for three-person committees in hospitals to approve the access to care and particularly ICU admittance; 4. perhaps most incomprehensible is that though it cautions against any discrimination based on any of the aspects protected by the Quebec Charter of Rights and Freedoms such as colour, creed, religion, gender and even physical handicaps, it leaves open the possibility — written in parentheses — that as far as age is concerned this may not be protected “if laws permit it.” No such exemptive laws permitting ageism currently exist. ; 5. in lightly coded language it even leaves open the door to terminating ICU care without anyone’s consent and the discharge of patients from hospitals prior to the completion of their course of treatment or term of recovery. Implied throughout, is that these three-person committees would be the determinators.
The questions we sent to the government are the following: 1. under what legal rubrique was this protocol permitted to be put forward? 2. why is there no appeal mechanism to any ombudsperson or anyone in the event of the withdrawal or rationing of care? 3. why has this not been publicized to the population as is required in the event of an increase or decrease in medical care as required by Quebec’s own health legislation? 4. is this publicity not also part of the responsibilities of a “moral contract?” 5. finally, were there individuals involved in this who were also involved in formulating the disgraceful “Do Not Resuscitate” order to Urgences Santé in April that The Suburban front-paged two weeks ago?
This is a developing story and we will be publishing updates online amd in had copy in the days ahead.
