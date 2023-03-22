Harman Jassal
Teenager Harman “Harry” Jassal, who came to Montreal from India, is in despair as Quebec’s language laws are forcing him to study in French here. His 15-year-old sister is experiencing difficulty as well.
According to Bill 101, only those who have had the majority of their education in English in Canada can attend an English public school. The child can also attend English public school if a parent or sibling studied in English the majority of their time in Canada.
Harman, 17, sent a letter to the English Montreal School Board recently making clear his anguish with his situation, pointing out that he studied in English in India for all of his schooling.When Harman came here, he began attending the francophone Louis-Joseph Papineau School in St. Michel.
“I don’t even understand a thing in school because they don’t use any English or any language to help the students with French,” Harman wrote. “I came first and second in my classes in India but I’m getting grades of zero in my Secondary 3 math class because I don’t know [what is being taught]. I don’t know what to do. Please help me. My parents don’t want to move from Quebec. I don’t think I’m gonna live any more going to school in French.”
In a follow-up e-mail, Harman wrote that his fellow students do not speak any English either. Harman added that he was told newcomers to French schools attend Welcome classes in French, which are supposed to ease the transition for non-French speakers.
But according to the schooladvice.net website, regarding Welcome classes, “although the idea of these classes seem great, the implementation and overall results have been underwhelming. For many families it has been a frustrating experience. In a typical class d’accueil, one finds a wide range of age groups, spoken languages, and academic abilities. The teachers, for the most part, have not been adequately trained to teach French as a second language, especially to students who have no experience with this language. It’s neither an effective strategy for learning French or other core subjects.” The article also points out the younger the student, the easier the transition to French will be.
Harman wrote that his fellow students come from such locales as Algeria, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador, and that none can speak English to him either.
Concerned about the despair expressed in the emails, we phoned the teen.
Harman told The Suburban that his parents came to Canada six years ago, and that he joined them here several months ago. “I knew I was going to study in French, but I didn’t know that no one would be using English” to help with the transition, he told The Suburban. “I find it very hard, and I feel that these rules [restricting access to English schools] are not necessary. I was even told by a teacher, ‘English is not your mother tongue, so speak French everywhere.’”
Harman says he has also been told that the Quebec government wants to increase the French-speaking population, claiming it is slowly vanishing. “I would like to move to another province, like Ontario, but our financial situation is pretty bad here, and my mom doesn’t want to move. I don’t hate French, but I can’t handle it in terms of education. I’m about to go to college, but I still need three more years here in high school, and I don’t think I’ll be able to complete my studies. I think it takes two or three years to master French properly, at least at the basic level. French is totally different from English — they have a gender for every single word. If I was younger, I would probably be able to better learn French.”
Harman says he just wants to complete high school, and continue on to CEGEP. He is aware that students in his situation have to take French courses in even an English CEGEP, and we told him that he will have to take a French test to graduate from CEGEP, as required in Quebec’s new language law, Bill 96. “I heard there are certain situations in which you can go to an English school, if you have a physical disability or you get permission from a French school. My teacher told me it’s not possible for me to go to an English high school.”
We told EMSB chairman Joe Ortona about Harman’s case, and asked if there’s anything that can be done. “The law, as it stands, even with the Bill 96 amendments, allows for exemptions to be granted for humanitarian reasons,” he said. “The problem we have is the only people who can give that authorization is the Minister of Education or people within the ministry, and we know that they rarely grant those exemptions on humanitarian grounds, and that’s unfortunate. We don’t want to see children struggle.”
Ortona says the EMSB recognizes the importance of and encourages the use of French. “Most of our schools are bilingual or have full French immersion programs, but not everyone has the fortune of grasping the language so easily — immigrants struggle and some people just struggle in languages. We should be looking, as a society, to find a way for them to be successful in school and be contributing members of society, and not holding them back.”
Ortona said he believes Harman’s case is one in which an exemption could conceivably be granted for him to attend an English school. “Just one extra person in an English school is not going to threaten French in any way.”
