Well-known broadcaster Frank Cavallaro will be the federal Conservative candidate in Mount Royal riding when an election is called. The veteran of CBC and CTV News will challenge sitting Liberal MP Anthony Housefather. I had an opportunity to interview Mr. Cavallaro by Zoom this past weekend.
Beryl Wajsman: Frank, why this leap into politics? Why are you running?
Frank Cavallaro: In December 2019, when CBC Montreal decided not to renew my contract, I headed to my place in Florida to relax, golf, reflect on decades working in television and radio, and think about what to do next. Within a couple of months, the pandemic reached Canada and I, like all Canadians, watched how our federal government would handle the crisis. I drove back home in April and spent 14 days quarantining and that really gave me a lot of time to ponder. Like many in the Italian community, my family and I were lifelong Liberal supporters. And like many Canadians, I too shared Trudeau’s early optimism when it came to when to close borders and his claim that Canada would be a leader in getting a Covid-19 vaccine. But as the restrictions and lockdowns escalated, I started to reflect even more on Trudeau’s performance since his government was first elected. I thought about the endless scandals. SNC-Lavalin. Ejecting Justice and Health Ministers for speaking truths. Blackface. WE Charity. The list goes on and on. Ultimately, I looked at recent weeks at what happened with vaccines. To see us so far down the list in terms of purchasing and delivering was shocking!
BW: Why the shock?
FC: Look what happened in the last year. All the provinces shut down. The empty downtowns. The shuttered small businesses and restaurants. Friends losing their jobs. My son worked at Air Canada and he lost his job too. Trudeau let the airline industry teeter to near complete destruction and still has not done a thing about it. I have seen families completely devastated. I have watched my 83-year-old mom rarely be able to leave the house for a year. We ALL have and know these stories. Our only lights at the end of this dark tunnel were to be found in vaccines, rapid testing, and medicines to combat the worst effects of the virus. Trudeau has boasted of spending hundreds of billions of dollars to help Canadians cope with all this, yet virtually none of it was dedicated to these three vital areas that could start our path to normalcy. He bragged in a tweet a few days ago about how much “better” life is for Canadians versus a year ago. Explain that to the families of over 20,000 citizens who have died since then. Explain that to the victims and hundreds of thousands of families hit with the virus in the past year. Explain that to everybody without a job or have had their lives disrupted with no idea when this will end even with vaccines slowly starting to get out there. And then we found out several weeks ago that the Prime Minister lied to Canadians and that rather than contracting with Pfizer and Moderna he had contracted with a Chinese company which then stopped producing and shipping vaccine to Canada and we ended up four months behind other western countries and now rank 43rd in percentage of people vaccinated.
BW: So you decided to run for office. Why the Conservative Party?
FC: Because the Trudeau Liberals cannot be trusted. We need Canadians vaccinated as soon as possible. We should have had our seniors fully vaccinated by now, not some time in the summer (maybe). We must make sure we are ready with made-in-Canada solutions for future pandemics. We need to make sure what happened in long-term care facilities, not just in Mount Royal but all over Canada, never happens again. I believe that Erin O’Toole and the Conservatives can deliver a better future for Mount Royal and for Canada.
BW: You live in Laval. Why Mount Royal?
FC: First, I am sure Mount Royal residents will want me in Ottawa full-time making sure their needs are voiced. Second, I wanted to run here. I lived in Park Ex for a long time and spent a lot of that time in TMR. I have had many viewers and listeners throughout the riding over the years. Mount Royal has a great diversity and mix of languages and cultures that mingle together and enrich everybody’s lives when we get to see each other. Mount Royal wants to get back to that. It will be my mission to make that happen. I understand them well. I have worked with audiences big and small as a broadcaster, as a business owner, as the head of a charitable foundation that bears my name and as someone who has grown up in and raised a family. Mount Royal is also the epicenter of the island of Montreal. It deserves somebody who will be able to raise a voice about its specific needs and concerns and those across the island and the greater region to an audience that will have to listen.
BW: Language rights are a major issue in Mont Royal. As much as many are concerned that the Liberal’s Official Languages Act Reforms opens the door to more influence for the OQLF, many more are troubled by Mr. O’Toole’s statement that he “understands extending Bill 101 to areas of federal jurisdiction.” How are you going to handle that?
FC: I never have, nor will I, equivocate on minority language rights. Whether for Francophones across Canada or Anglophones in Quebec. We are fortunate to be able to have and learn two official languages. It’s a gift. And yes, a francophone walking into a store in Montreal should be able to be served in French. But the issue should stop being politicized where minorities rights get curtailed. All linguistic minorities must be protected — including anglophones in Quebec — and I will make that very clear during the campaign and in caucus. And I have already told Mr. O’Toole that this is very important to me and to this riding. He understands this very well and is still studying the Bill 101 issue as it relates to federal jurisdictions.
BW: Foreign affairs is an important matter in Mount Royal perhaps more than any other riding in Montreal. What issues will you stress?
FC: We have a Prime Minister who, in 2018, told a town hall that ISIS fighters returning to Canada can be compared to Italian immigrants settling in Montreal. Comparing fighters seeking to destroy democracy with families who fled Hitler and Mussolini to build better lives and help grow our country? Really? And we have a Prime Minister who, in December, committed another $90 million to help UNWRA teach Palestinian children to be anti-Semites and destroy Israel. My common ground with the residents of Mount Royal are many and one of them is that this Liberal Government and its leader have made far too many mistakes. It is time for a change.
