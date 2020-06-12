Friday morning at approximately 10 am, June 12th, a Montreal hero was a victim of a violent assault by three men in his LaSalle home. Lt.-Det. (ret.) Pietro Poletti one of Montreal’s most decorated police officers in a thirty year career and one of its most courageous when he blew the whistle on SPVM Internal Affairs, had also served as Hampstead Security Chief for five years. At the SPVM he was a senior investigator for many years in the Organized Crime Unit. On Thursday I had coincidently finished a lengthy interview with him on police reform and the demonstrations in the wake of the George Floyd killing.
Poletti fought off the three attackers but suffered severe blows including a gash above his left eye that required stitches and wounds to his back. He said that one of the attackers was using a brick to beat him. His 87 year old mother was also slightly injured. He told me that the men fled when he managed to get outside during the fight. He heard one of the attackers yell “Shoot, shoot,” to one of the three who apparently had a gun but did not open fire. Poletti did not see a gun. They ran to their dark-coloured waiting car where a driver was behind the wheel. The attackers had slashed all four tires on Poletti’s car that was in the driveway before they broke into the house.
Arriving within a half-hour of the attack after Poletti called me, I was the only media there and saw many of his friends - active and retired - from the SPVM already there to offer help and support. Five police cruisers and investigative units were on the scene as well with investigators from three divisions. Poletti and his mother were treated for injuries and shock. Poletti called the attackers “young thugs.” He did not speculate on motive.
In 2017, Poletti went public about false allegations made against several investigators who specialized in organized crime. He said he also was the victim of false allegations. Poletti was subsequently cleared of all allegations. He once told me that at one point he trusted, “some guys on the street more than some police.”
Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said four men, ages 18, 21, 23 and 30, were arrested as suspects in the assault at around 6 p.m. in Longueuil near the intersection of Taschereau and Lafayette Blvds. Sources close to the investigation told me that a witness had given police a description of the car and its license plate number.
