Suburban exclusive: Canadian Army coming to help at Maimonides: CSL Mayor

The Canadian Army will be coming to help at the Donald Berman Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte St. Luc, because of the COVID-19 infection situation there, CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein announced at the start of the June 8 videoconferenced council meeting.
"They will be coming to assist with extra staff and personnel, hopefully to contain the problem," Brownstein pointed out.
The Mayor and Councillor Dida Berku credited Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and D'Arcy McGee MNA David Birnbaum with enabling the involvement of the Army. Indications are the Army could arrive within the next two weeks.
Brownstein said he and Berku took part earlier Monday in a town hall meeting with family members of Maimonides residents, as well as Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg of the CIUSSS West-Central and his team.
"It was a difficult meeting," the Mayor said. "Things are not going very well, in terms of the amount of deaths and many, many infected." Berku later said there have been 34 deaths.
Brownstein added that Maimonides has been turned into a hospital environment.
Berku, whose mother is at Maimonides, further explained that there have been 113 cases overall at Maimonides since the first case was found there in mid-April.
"There are 61 active cases, 18 people have recovered and unfortunately, 34 have passed away," she reported. "It's a very serious situation, in our view.... We still have a lot of outstanding issues we need addressed. Hopefully, the Army will be able to give a little relief to the wonderful staff that is doing hero's work at Maimonides. We want the testing of all the staff and all the residents, and very rigorous controls on the caregivers who go in, because we want to keep our loved ones safe, and the staff safe. There were approximately 40 staff infected as well."
Berku said that in CSL as a whole, "our rates of infection have really plateaued, and we are seeing very much of an improvement in our overall situation. That's very promising."
