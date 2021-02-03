In December The Suburban broke the story of a Protocol issued as a non-mandatory guideline by the Quebec Health Ministry to limit ER and ICU care during the pandemic. Two weeks ago we published another exclusive that Quebec was considering changing the Protocol into a mandatory Decree. That decree would put into force the refusal and withdrawal of critical care if a person did not meet a “70% survivability level” as determined by a three-person committee in each hospital.
We have been reporting weekly on the burgeoning consensus among doctors and lawyers against such a Decree. Criticism has focused not only on the violations of the right to life guarantees in the Canadian and Quebec Charters of Rights that such a Decree would entail, but more specifically on the discrimination against people based on age which would also constitute violations of guarantees against ageism in both Charters. Most seniors could never reach the 70% threshold. The Protocol even has a standard for infants and newborns that would be very difficult to meet in many cases.
Last week The Suburban received a copy of a letter from yet another important member of Montreal’s medical community also cautioning against the Protocol. The letter was from Dr. Julie Lajeunesse, Director of Professional Services at Hôpital Notre-Dame. It was sent on January 20th to Sonia Belanger the Director-General of the CIUSSS Centre-Sud of Montreal.
It stated in part that, “Following discussions held by the consultative table at the office of the DPS this morning, the members wish to submit the following recommendation to you. Namely, to slow down the level of activities concerning the preparation of the implementation of the protocol for prioritization in intensive care. Indeed, the current trend shows a stabilization in the number of intensive care hospitalizations and the increase in capacity allows us to believe that our network will be able to meet the needs in the coming weeks. We are of the opinion that it is not appropriate at the moment to continue to invest time in preparing our members for a situation which could turn out to be hypothetical because this preparation causes a lot of anxiety and unnecessary discussions. All DPSs will make the same recommendation to their CEOs.”
Dr. Lajeunesse’s comments mirror those of others who have demonstrated compassion and boldness in coming out against preparation on this Protocol. Dr. François Marquis, Director of Intensive Care at Maisonneuve-Rosemont, was first out of the gate with his concerns saying that, “I was not raised for this nor trained for this. I will not be someone who would pull out a breathing tube.”
Dr. Jean-François Lizé, director of ICU at the CHUM told CTV that, “We are relatively far from having to apply the protocol, and we are currently asking ourselves how we can push our capacity, and then push our over-capacity and our over-over capacity, to avoid having to apply that protocol, which is against all of our values.”
Dr. Peter Goldberg, MUHC Director of Critical Care, told The Gazette on Tuesday night that, “...this is something that is out of The Twilight Zone. I see real dangers in this, not only in that we are going to be asked to discontinue patients who would have otherwise been allowed to continue, but about the long-term effect of the trust between the community and healthcare providers after all this is over.”
Dr. Paul Saba of Lachine Hospital (St. Joseph’s) and President of Physicians for Social Justice told The Suburban that, “This is unconscionable, unethical and unnecessary. We have the resources. The government claims this is necessary because of a shortage of nurses. Then call on the army as it did for seniors residences. Patients who are the most ill and require the most care are admitted to the ICU. Under this protocol everything is turned upside down. The sickest are blocked access to critical care beds and replaced by the healthiest.”
Brigitte Brabant, an attorney specializing in Health Law and Ethics and attorney Nathalie Johnson wrote in Le Devoir in an opinion piece you can read in full on The Suburban‘s website, “In maximizing the use of resources at the expense of individual patients’ rights, these protocols would represent a fundamental reversal of the universal and egalitarian approach that currently prevails in our health care system. The individual’s right to receive medically necessary care... those excluded from care (as a result of a determination that they won’t be able to recover as quickly as others) will, for the most part, be individuals in vulnerable conditions due to their age, their disability, their chronic illness, or their lack of home support or financial means. In this respect, it should be remembered that it isn’t because a norm or rule is based on scientific criteria that it isn’t discriminatory. “
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.