1963
• On March 1, Sophie Wollock, after departing from The Westward News due to censorship, starts The Suburban newspaper in her basement in Côte St. Luc. From that humble beginning, the paper would produce editions in the rest of the west end, the West Island, and Laval.
• Word comes down that there is progress for the Cavendish extension between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent, with overpasses planned for the latter municipality (yes, St. Laurent was its own municipality). We’re still waiting...
• On May 9, Mayor Samuel Moskovitch is elected Mayor of Côte St. Luc. He will serve until his sudden passing in 1976. The city’s arena is named after him.
• On Nov. 22, President John F. Kennedy is assassinated. A major street in Montreal is named after him.
1965
• On Nov. 8, lawyer, intellectual and social activist Pierre Elliott Trudeau is elected the Member of Parliament in the Mount Royal riding, which includes Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and part of Côte des Neiges.
1966
• The Montreal Métro opens.
• The Côte St. Luc Library, led by chief librarian Eleanor London and considered a jewel of the community, opens in the CSL Shopping Centre. The library later relocates to what will become the Bernard Lang Civic Centre.
1967
• On April 28, Montreal is the centre of the universe as Expo ‘67 opens to visitors from around the world, and features pavillions highlighting the culture and artifacts from numerous countries, as well as the La Ronde amusement park. Entertainment luminaries like Otis Redding, Ed Sullivan and Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell are amongst the visitors and performers.
• The Décarie Expressway, under construction from 1960 to 1964, opens in April, in time for Expo ‘67.
• On July 24, French president Charles de Gaulle causes an uproar, and a boost to Quebec separatism, when he utters “vive le Québec libre!” while visiting Expo ‘67.
• On July 1, Canada celebrates its centennial.
• In December, Westmount Square, a high end residential complex and shopping mall, opens in Westmount.
1968
• On June 25, Mount Royal MP Pierre Trudeau is elected Prime Minister of Canada, succeeding Lester Pearson. Days before, Trudeau bravely held his ground as separatists threw objects at the reviewing stand during the St. Jean Baptiste Parade while others fled.
1970
• In October, British diplomat James Cross and Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Laporte are kidnapped by the terrorist group the Front de Liberation du Québec, which had bombed mailboxes and perpetrated other violent acts during the 1960s. Prime Minister Trudeau enacts the War Measures Act, and soldiers are seen on the streets of Montreal. Laporte is murdered and Cross is later released.
1973
• Cavendish Mall opens in Côte St. Luc, and becomes a popular meeting spot for residents. The mall is later known as Quartier Cavendish.
1974
• Irving Adessky becomes Mayor of Hampstead, and serves for 27 years until the mergers take place in 2002. The community centre is named after him.
1975
• The Place Vertu shopping mall opens in St. Laurent.
1976
• Montreal hosts the 1976 Olympics at the newly built and financially controversial Olympic Stadium.
• René Lévesque and his separatist Parti Québécois are elected for the first time, prompting a mass exodus of anglophones from the province.
• On Nov. 9, longtime councillor Bernard Lang is elected Mayor of Côte St. Luc. He will serve until 1998 and preside over many lively council meetings, including ejections from the council chamber of several regulars — he is also known for his longtime opposition to the Cavendish extension. The civic centre, which includes city hall and the library, is named after him.
1977
• Bill 101, the Charter of the French Language, becomes law, declaring French to be the language of government and business, and imposing restrictions on access to English schools and English on commercial signs.
• The Décarie Square shopping mall, located in Côte St. Luc, opens.
1978
• In October, Suburban founder Sophie Wollock passes away suddenly. Her son Michael takes over.
1980
• The first Quebec separation referendum is held, promoting “sovereignty association” with Canada. The No side wins with nearly 60 percent.
1984
• Brian Mulroney of the Progressive Conservatives becomes Prime Minister of Canada, succeeding John Turner and Pierre Trudeau. Sheila Finestone succeeds Pierre Trudeau as the MP for Mount Royal, serving there until 1999.
1986
• The Sochaczevski family buys The Suburban from the Wollock family.
1989
• The Equality Party is created, in reaction to the Bourassa Liberal government’s use of the Canadian Constitution’s notwithstanding clause to overrule a Supreme Court judgment against the restriction of English on outdoor commercial signs. The use of the clause prompted the resignation of several Liberal MNAs. Four Equality Party candidates — leader Robert Libman, Gordon Atkinson, Neil Cameron and Richard Holden — supported by The Suburban, won seats in the west end and West Island. Holden later switched to the PQ, angering his constituents in Westmount.
• In December, misogynist Marc Lépine, born Gamil Rodrigue Liass Gharbi, murders 14 women at the Université de Montréal’s École Polytechnique de Montréal, shocking Montreal, Canada and the world. Lépine kills himself.
1992
• In October, many Canadians, including most Quebecers, vote against the Charlottetown Accord, the second attempt after the failed Meech Lake Accord to amend the Canadian constitution, including the declaration that Quebec is a distinct society within Canada.
• Valery Fabrikant, a Côte St. Luc resident and Concordia University associate professor, murders four of his colleagues and wounds a staff member at the downtown campus. Fabrikant was convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.
1993
• The Liberals under Jean Chrétien win a majority in the federal election, while the Conservatives under Prime Minister Kim Campbell are reduced to an unprecedented two seats, one of which was occupied by new Conservative Party leader and future Quebec Premier Jean Charest.
1994
• In January, The Suburban breaks a story that goes nationwide — that the Bank of Montreal’s investment unit sent written assurances that if Quebec’s political situation became so volatile that its Montreal office was “incapacitated,” customers accounts would be moved to Toronto. This took place a year before the second separation referendum. A Canadian Press reporter told The Suburban that the story was the best one that week outside of Ottawa.
• In June, it is announced that Côte St. Luc will be regaining land appropriated by Montreal in 1982, after a promised Kildare Road extension east to Jean Talon did not come to pass. That meant Décarie Square and the area known as North of Hampstead, now part of District 1, now belonged to CSL. According to our report at the time, the city also received $4.6 million for lost taxes and other items over the years from Montreal.
1995
• On Oct. 30, following a massive federalist rally in downtown Montreal, Quebec votes No by a very small margin not to separate. The close vote and the tension in the air as the results come in prompts the boost of the partition moment, based on future St. Laurent MP Stéphane Dion’s statement that if Canada is divisible, so is Quebec. Then-PQ Premier Jacques Parizeau blames the Yes loss on money and the ethnic vote, and he resigns very soon afterward.
1996
• The Suburban attends a journalists conference in Jerusalem, where we attend press conferences with then-Prime Minister Shimon Peres, Likud leader and future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and others. The conference took place not long after the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.
1998
• Montreal experiences a major, extensive ice storm that knocks out power to many homes and businesses. One of them is The Suburban, which still puts out editions, thanks to a generator.
• Former Equality Party leader Robert Libman becomes Mayor of Côte St. Luc.
1999
• Human rights lawyer Irwin Cotler becomes the MP for Mount Royal, and the federal Justice Minister and Attorney General. He serves as Mount Royal MP until 2015.
2001
• On Sept. 11, Islamic terrorists fly planes into New York City’s World Trade Center towers, destroying them both; and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; and heroes stop hijackers on a third plane from destroying another Washington government landmark. We at The Suburban produce many local stories about 9/11 on our deadline day.
2002
• The merger of municipalities takes effect in January, resulting in the creation of such boroughs as Côte St. Luc- Hampstead-Montreal West (referred to as CôteSt.HampWest in The Suburban), Côte des Neiges-NDG and Pierrefonds-Roxboro. In the 2001 election, Alan DeSousa, previously an opposition councillor, becomes Mayor of St. Laurent.
2004
• On June 20, demerger referendums are held throughout Quebec through the signing of a register. Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West succeeded in demerging, as did Westmount, but a Jean Charest government rule in which the majority Yes vote had to represent 35 percent of electors meant St. Laurent and Anjou remained boroughs, even though most who did turn out voted to demerge.
• The Suburban moves from its longtime home on Wavell Road in Côte St. Luc to its current offices at 7575 Trans Canada Highway in St. Laurent.
2006
• The demerger of municipalities takes effect, following elections in late 2005. New Mayors include Anthony Housefather in Côte St. Luc, William Steinberg in Hampstead and Campbell Stuart in Montreal West.
• Stephen Harper of the Conservative Party becomes Prime Minister of Canada, defeating the Liberals, who were in power since 1993.
• Kimveer Singh Gill kills one student and injures 19 people at Dawson College. Gill kills himself after being shot in the arm by a police officer.
2007
• Beryl Wajsman becomes editor-in-chief of The Suburban, and he has been in that position for more than a quarter of the paper’s history. Previous editors have included Christy McCormick, Jim Duff, Martin Stone and others.
2013
• Denis Coderre is elected Mayor of Montreal.
2015
• Anthony Housefather, who was Mayor of CSL, becomes the new MP for Mount Royal. Councillor Mitchell Brownstein becomes CSL’s Mayor in 2016.
• Justin Trudeau becomes Prime Minister of Canada.
2017
• Under Coderre, Montreal celebrates its 375th anniversary with numerous events, including a spectacular concert on Mount Royal. The Suburban produces a highly acclaimed 375th anniversary magazine.
• Valérie Plante becomes Montreal’s first woman Mayor, and she is re-elected in 2021.
• Canada celebrates its 150th birthday.
2019
• Premier François Legault’s CAQ government passes Bill 21, which prohibits people in authority and teachers under provincial jurisdiction from wearing religious headgear and symbols while on the job.
2020
• In March, COVID-19 is declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. The next month, non-essential workers are required to work from home, including most of us at The Suburban. Quebec enacts many restrictive measures, including nightly curfews.
2021
• In an upset, Jeremy Levi defeats William Steinberg for the mayoralty of Hampstead. Much of the campaign centred on potential residential developments on Côte St. Luc Road and friction between Steinberg and some councillors. Other newcomer Mayors include Gracia Kasoki Katahwa in Côte des Neiges-NDG and Tim Thomas in Pointe Claire.
2022
• Bill 96, a new language law imposing many new restrictions, including search and seizure of documents and requiring municipalities with less than a 50 percent English mother tongue population to pass new resolutions declaring they want to continue offering services in English as well as French, is passed by François Legault’s CAQ government.
• Côte St. Luc begins the process for a new master plan, which could include the redevelopment of Quartier Cavendish, the Côte St. Luc Shopping Centre and Décarie Square.
2023
• A Commons committee is debating Bill C-13, an amendment to the federal Official Languages Act that critics, including some Liberal MPs, say could further endanger English rights in Quebec.
