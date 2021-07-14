St. Laurent council, at its June 29 council meeting, officially called on the provincial Family and Health and Social Services ministries and Centraide of Greater Montreal to “increase the funding granted to community organizations [in the borough] in order to better support their mission. “St. Laurent’s community organizations are facing financial challenges that are negatively impacting their efforts to carry out their mission,’ said Mayor Alan DeSousa. “We are therefore asking the Ministère de la Famille, the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux and Centraide of Greater Montreal to take St. Laurent’s realities into account in order to better distribute the available funds, without disrupting the services in other territories.”
A borough announcement says the statement is “based on the findings of the study on the core funding of community organizations in St. Laurent, carried out by the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) and published in April 2021. The figures reveal that the community sector in St. Laurent is among the least funded in Montreal, receiving assistance for one-time projects rather than to support its general administration and regular activities. The study shows that core funding would need to be doubled in order to reach the average rate of funding of all boroughs. The underfunding of the organizations’ daily activities has undeniable effects on their ability to offer services adapted to users’ needs. In St. Laurent, this is illustrated—among other things—by a lack of food aid as well as services for youth and families, all underfunded areas of assistance thatare essential for a large segment of the population. In fact, 25% of the borough’s residents live in economic and material poverty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.