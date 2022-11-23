Multiple Quebec student organizations are rallying together in an effort to bring electoral reform. A student-lead demonstration will be held outside the National Assembly on November 29th, coinciding with the beginning of the Assembly sessions. The student movement was sparked by the gap between the popular vote and the number of seats each party won in the October 3rd election. The students' spokespeople have contested Premier Legault’s claim during that electoral reform is “not a priority for Quebecers and is of interest only to a few intellectuals.” Legault previously was in favour of changing the system in 2018, pledging to reform the current electoral voting system when he became Premier.
The student associations spoke at a news conference in Quebec City on November 22nd, expressing that Quebec voters are not content with the current voting structure and that changes should be brought forth to create a more balanced representation. Amongst the organizations that were present at the conference were the Union étudiante du Québec, the Coalition pour une Réforme Électorale Maintenant, Mobilisation Citoyenne pour une Réforme du Scrutin, and the Mouvement Démocratie Nouvelle. The students have proposed a proportional representation voting system in order to achieve proper regional compensation. The students hope that elected officials of multiple parties will stand with them as they continue their rally. During the initial mandate, Sonia LeBel, the then Electoral Reform Minister, tabled Bill 39 which would bring forth the voting system the students are currently proposing be adapted. The bill was instantly shelved when brought forth. The student organizations are asking that the government resume the discussion of electoral reform and bring back Bill 39 into consideration.
As shown from the October 3rd election, the voter-to-seat distribution was lopsided. While the Quebec Liberal party received 14.37 per cent of the vote compared to the Quebec Solidaire party which received 15.42 per cent, the Liberals took 21 seats while QS took 11 seats. But the CAQ took 90 seats with just 41 per cent of the vote. The main reason for the CAQ numbers is that many ridings in the regions have populations of 20-30,000 while urban ridings have 50-60,000.
