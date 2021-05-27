Students to boycott Dawson exams

After a majority of students who participated in a referendum voted in favor of boycotting final in-person exams, Dawson College is warning students that don't show up that they will receive a grade of zero.
The Dawson Student Union (DSU) is arguing that in-person exams are inappropriate in the middle of a pandemic, even while the cégep assures it is following health authority recommendations and protocols, and it will fail any student who does not attend exams.
If a large enough contingent of students refuses to comply, it is unclear of the repercussions. With exams already scheduled this week it's not clear how many students will actually attend, but the student government says some 3,000 students are affected by the call for in-person exams and has made it clear that exams should move online, specially considering that many Dawson students have not even been received a COVID vaccine.
Of some 10,000 students, 2,970 voted with 51.5% in favour of boycotting exams.
“Considering that almost half of students do not intend to go to these exams, this sheds doubt on their seriousness to move forward with mass failings,” reads a DSU statement, adding that since “the college already fills all space in the daytime, they would have no choice but to rescind applications at the College.” The DSU also says that for those who boycott, while it is not certain, there “is a possibility that exams would be deferred to a later date likely in August.”
The school, like others in the greater Montreal area, has been conducting virtual classes and exams over the last year, but it insists that while not all students must come for in-person exams, some courses require it. The union acknowledges this, stating, “Students who have in-person exams that require certain material only available at the College such as Nursing or Radiology may still access the college to do their evaluations… Only exams that do not absolutely require in-person such as math, chemistry and physics are subject to this strike.”
The strike does not comprise demonstrations or gatherings on or at the campus said the DSU, “as this would pose potential health risks related to COVID-19 and would be contrary to our concerns with regards to the in-person presence on campus.” The union also acknowledges that students who choose not to boycott are entitled to attend their exams. “The boycott is a right, not an obligation.”
