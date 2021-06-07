Students can take masks off in class: Education minister

Quebec Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced on Twitter Monday night that students in the province will no longer have to wear masks in class.
"I know it was difficult today in our classes," Roberge wrote. "Due to the extreme heat, in addition to allowing fans and air conditioners, Public Health will allow, from tomorrow and until the end of the year, students to remove their masks when they are in class."
Masks are otherwise required in schools in orange zones because of COVID-19, and students still have to wear them in common areas, such as hallways.
