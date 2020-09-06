When The Suburban threw its opening party for the start of its Laval edition, we had a very special surprise and I made a very special discovery. A quartet of classically trained musicians who are members of the Laval Symphony Orchestra provided the music. What music! What players!
They were called the StringKatz. And when they aren’t playing with the Orchestra they perform under their own name. The four young women come out dressed to the nines - at The Suburban launch in sequined cocktail dresses - and attack their classical and modern repertoire with a gusto that is rarely seen. The beat brings a passion and excitement to the music that is too often overlooked in traditional interpretations.
If you’re tired of sitting at home, here’s some great news. On Friday Sept.11 they will be headlining a concert in a live outdoor setting at Le Tomahawk(behind Costco) at the Carrefour Multisports 3002 Ave. Jacques-Bureau in Laval.Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the counter or at www.lepointdevente.com/billets/stringkatz The group will be performing its interpretations of classics and classic rock from The Beatles to Led Zeppelin to David Bowie to Bon Jovi and many others. Other artists who will be performing are Maxime Lalanne,Lulu Hughes,Rick Hughes,Johnny Zatylny and Daniel Voli. All profits go to the Cancer Research Society. In case of rain the concert will move to Saturday night the 12th.
StringKatz are as good - if not better - than two other international female string quartets the Escala Group that was a finalist in the Britain’s Got Talent competition, and the Bond All-Girl Classical String Quartet whose rendition of Palladio’s ‘Diamond Music’ was a hit around the world. The quartet is made up of two violins, a cello and a piano accompaniment.
But it is the players who make the talent and make the group so compelling and passionate. Violinist Helga Dathe leads the group. She spent six years at the prestigious Mannes School of Music in New York City. Aside from playing with the -LSO she frequently plays with the Orchestre Métropolitan. Pre-Covid she was also a regular at the Casino de Montréal, opening up for their big stage productions and she also performs on the hit TVA reality show La Voix, playing violin for finalists who need such accompaniment.
StringKatz began just two years ago. Helga and her close friend Marieclaude Martel play violin, with Kateryna Bragina as the cellist and Cristina Arefti accompanies on piano.The group has already produced its first CD called Dream Out. It features 12 instrumentals such as A Criminal Mind, Shape of My Heart, Stairway to Heaven, Dust in the Wind, Eleanor Rigby and Bohemian Rhapsody. StringKatz is available for concerts, cocktails, weddings and other related events. For more information see their Facebook page @StringKatz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.