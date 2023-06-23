Street closures for water main work in CDN NDG

Road closures on Bouchette, Lavoie and Victoria begin this week in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce.
Water main rehabilitation work will cause a complete closure of Bouchette between Victoria and Lavoie, and Lavoie between Barclay and Vézina, as well as partial closure of Victoria between Jean-Talon and Barclay. Completion of this work is estimated at 11 weeks with a return to normal planned on September 11.
Similar work will cause the closures on Plamondon, Côte-des-Neiges, Barclay, Carlton and Kent. Complete closure of Plamondon, between Côte-des-Neiges and Légaré, with partial closures of Côte-des-Neiges, between Barclay and Kent; and Barclay, Carlton and Kent between Côte-des-Neiges and Légaré. Return to normal is planned for September 5.
Detours are in place, and parking near the work sites is not available during this period.
