Dow futures dropped are down more than 700 points this morning on fears of a new Covid variant found in South Africa.
A 756-point drop in Dow Jones futures is reminding investors that covid fears persist and are ramping up even in the run-up to Black Friday and the holiday shopping season.
Fears over the new strain variant sent the Dow plummeting more than 2% and the Nasdaq down 0.9% as Asian and European markets have fallen 2-2.5%.
The first case of the variant, and perhaps a second, in Europe were detected in Belgium and a first case was also found in Israel, which instituted a travel ban from six African countries, as have the UK,Italy,France and the Czech Republic. The United States is waiting for more information before considering such a ban. As well, on Friday, passengers on a flight from South Africa were not allowed to disembark in Amsterdam, and they were expected to be tested and quarantined. France has also banned travellers from southern Africa.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said his country is "currently on the verge of a state of emergency. ... Our main principle is to act fast, strong and now."
According to reports, the new variant has more mutations to the spike protein than the already highly transmissible Delta variant. The World Health Organization said further investigation is needed before determining if the variant is resistant to current vaccines.
According to a BBC report, WHO official David Nabarro said: "My own view is that really it is appropriate to be concerned about this."
