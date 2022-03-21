STM launches PR campaign to reconnect with users

The STM is launching a large scale eight week PR campaign to reconnect with users following two years of pandemic. Which saw many withdraw from public transit do the health concerns or tele-work or remote schooling activities.
“The pandemic has had a major impact on ridership at the STM,” says STM chair Éric Alan Caldwell. “With the gradual return to normal life and lifting of public health measures, combined with the cost of living increase, this is an opportune moment to promote and remind people of the importance of public transit for daily transportation in Montreal.”
The “Let’s reconnect” campaign will remind customers that it is time to find their footing and get back to their pre-pandemic routines. Whether that means seeing friends, colleagues and loved ones, going to restaurants, bars and museums or staying active at sports facilities, dance studios or gyms—public transit they say, “is the best way to reconnect.”
Currently, ridership in the regular network is at 59% compared to a similar period pre-pandemic, specifically the métro at 56 %, bus at 61% and adapted transport at 66%. The STM estimates that ridership will reach 75% to 85% of pre-pandemic levels this fall.
The campaign which will be spread across all media, and targets users on an emotional level to reconnect with customers; practically to support customers who have been inactive during the pandemic and help them return to the network; and targeting STM employees, both those who have been on the front lines and those who preparing to return to the office after two years.
For more information and to know more about health measures visit https://www.stm.info/en/about/discover_the_stm_its_history/stms-videos
