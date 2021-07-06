Beginning this month, inspectors with the Société de transport de Montreal (STM) are going to have police-like powers. It is being criticized by groups who claim the powers are too much go against the city’s recent commitments to minority communities.
The STM will now be able to issue tickets, tow cars found in bus lanes, intervene in cases of suspected harassment, and make arrests. The announcement of the new powers comes as memories of a young man violently taken down by inspectors at Villa-Maria metro station are still fresh. Movement Montreal Mayoral candidate Balarama Holness pointed out that this is the very problem with the STM inspectors new powers And why they are “too much.”
Referring to a 2019 report, Holness demonstrated that black and Indigenous people were 4 to 5 times more likely to be stopped by Montreal police than white people, and Indigenous women were 11 times more likely to be stopped than white women.
Even though STM inspectors will be held to the same values and ethics as police officers, Holness has stated that bodies in place to hold officers accountable have not been reliable in the past.
STM officers will need to complete an additional module of training before using their new powers, to go along with their 14-week training at Quebec's police school.
