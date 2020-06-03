STM hands out masks

The STM is handing out more free reusable masks at metro stations this week, and reminding transit users that wearing a face covering is strongly recommended on public transit and in all situations where it is not possible to maintain a sufficient physical distance from others.
“Covering your face should therefore be added to other precautions you take, such as cough etiquette and hygiene rules, to stop the spread of the virus” reads a statement.
Distribution of 300,000 face coverings began last week and will continue until the end of June.
In the west end, masks are being handed out from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday at De la Savane, Namur, Plamondon, and Angrignon stations; on Thursday at Villa Maria and Place St-Henri, and on Friday at Monk, Jolicoeur and Verdun.
The face covering you will receive does not protect you from COVID-19 but helps protect those around you and must be washed before being used for the first time.
