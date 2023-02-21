The STM says it is making responsible cuts that do not affect services, announcing a plan to reduce non-recurring expenses by $18 million as it continues to finalize its 2023 fiscal year plan.
“STM teams have worked hard to find ways to cut spending for 2023, while evaluating different scenarios to find recurring savings for the years to come” said chair Éric Alan Caldwell. “Despite all the efforts made, I reiterate the fundamental importance of reviewing the financing of public transit corporations so that they can count on indexed and recurring sources of financing.”
The cuts he says, are the sum “of a multitude of internal initiatives related to the review of processes and resources,” and reduce the STM's shortfall to $60 million. Those initiatives will likely include reduced overtime, cuts in marketing initiatives and elsewhere. Last year the STM also managed to identify $18 million in non-recurring savings by reviewing internal processes and those related to operation and maintenance.
No further details were offered in the STM statement issued the day after the Plante administration agreed to an opposition motion to hold the STM accountable to elected officials about its budget plans.
Earlier this month, the Official Opposition demanded a full plenary session with STM leadership amid uncertainty surrounding further cuts to services. At Monday's council meeting the Plante administration agreed to Ensemble Montréal’s motion, albeit modified. The administration agreed to such an accounting taking place only once the STM gets the final figures it can count on from the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) later next month.
As for the cuts not affecting services, Aref Salem isn’t buying it. “Clearly, Montrealers are being misled into believing that the $18 million spending reduction plan will not impact the STM's service; they are not being told that cuts have already been made and further cuts will continue to be made. For instance, as recently as January, the STM put an end to the ‘10 minutes max’ lines.”
The opposition leader says reductions in overtime for employees, particularly bus drivers and mechanics, will inevitably reduce the quality and frequency of the STM’s services.
Even if the administration says it is waiting on cash from Quebec City, Ensemble Montréal insists it must still give Montrealers the facts for all foreseeable scenarios, including specific demands the STM made to the ARTM and the Quebec government in anticipation of the Quebec budget, as well as the STM's financial recovery plan. “Once again, it is making a dangerous gamble that Quebec and the ARTM will fill the $60 million gap.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.