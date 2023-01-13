STM cuts 10 minute guarantee

If you're waiting for the 103 heading for Villa with chattering teeth, not to worry says the STM... Dropping the 10-minute max promise doesn’t mean buses aren't showing; it just means they might take a little longer (which as any seasoned city bus user can tell you, is often the case anyway.) On the STM web page listing the speedy buses the title reads “With the 10 Minutes Max network, no timetables needed!” but the kicker is a few lines down: “The "10 Max" pictogram on stop signs and timetables may not reflect the frequency of your line's passage. Consult our schedules to plan your trips.”
The reason is simple says the STM: Service has been cut due to declining ridership. Since the pandemic, changes in client habits have affected demand and service is being adjusted to reflect that. Even the last eight lines offering the guarantee during the pandemic also saw decreased usage so the agency is doing away with the program, which in the west end notably affects riders on the 24 and 103.
All targeted lines had large residual capacity, i.e. lots of empty seats, says STM public relations director Katherine Roux Groleau. The move is meant to meet the needs of bus lines that actually increased ridership, particularly in industrial sectors, and adjust service on lines with many of those empty seats, depending on load and frequency, such as on buses departing from the city center and high frequency lines given new customer habits and telework.
While timing may be off a bit, the high frequency lines remain just that: “Some of the adjustments made were in fact minor adjustments: e.g. going from a 10 minutes to 12 minutes frequency” she says, and while the 10-minute max “promise” no longer applies, “the bus line is still very much a high frequency bus line.”
Using the bus is a cherished mode of travel for Montrealers and important for people in the western portion of the city, Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor Gracia Kasoki Katahwa told The Suburban. “We will continue to look into solutions to improve our public transportation where and when it has the most impact, and fight for more funding from the provincial government for public transportation.”
The 51 line is not affected by the most recent changes she said, since it had already been removed from the category during the pandemic. It’s the 103 Monkland that is impacted locally. “Concretely, this means that the 103 will run every 10 minutes from 4 to 8 p.m. heading west, when it is most used, as opposed to from 2 to 9 p.m.”
For Concordia student and Côte Saint-Luc resident Chrysavgi Filipakos, it’s not a big deal. “I just look up the fastest way home whichever way it takes me, and I don’t necessarily always take just the bus or just the metro. It depends on the day.” But as for waiting she says, “buses are already late to begin with; when I take the 103 it comes every 10 mins, but only one tenth of the time.”
The STM is in flux: Only weeks ago, Katahwa, an STM director, told angry merchants they are losing rush-hour parking in front of their stores for a bus lane that requires service reliability, and based on pre-pandemic numbers, while rejecting calls for a study for current data. Ironically, the STM announcement cancelling rapid service guarantees is due to dropping ridership according to….current data.
As reported in The Suburban in November, the STM presented a $1.7 billion budget, reporting “major financial challenges in 2023 related to the economic climate and funding issues” as well as the deficit of some $78 million.
