The STM is beginning a dig in the Snowdon area next year and wants to talk to residents about it first. The Northwest Attachment Centre (NAC) project will involve constructing a new mainly underground infrastructure needed to maintain the metro network.
An attachment centre is an underground workshop where rail vehicles required for night-time tunnel and track maintenance are parked, and is used to receive and transport construction materials needed at major station and tunnel refurbishment sites, as well as to remove construction debris from these sites. There are currently three attachment centres in the métro network – Youville, Duvernay and the Viau centre which is being expanded to double its capacity.
The NAC will be built on Décarie between Côte-Saint-Luc road and Snowdon, a strategic location allowing the STM to serve the entire Blue line, including the extension to the east, as well as the Orange line between Côte-Vertu and Lucien-L’Allier.
Construction is set to start in 2021 and commissioning is planned for 2026.
IN a statement, the STM said the new entrance to the network, located at the intersection of the Blue and Orange lines, “will not only increase the production capacity of night-time worksites but also reduce the travel time of vehicles on the network and increase the flexibility of logistical planning, allowing the STM to meet the increasing demand from its large worksites, which are growing in size and number.”
The area around Snowdon station is an ideal location says the STM: “Placing the workshop at the intersection of the Orange and Blue lines will give plenty of flexibility to the work vehicles that have to move efficiently during the night and complete tasks within a very narrow time window.
The workshop will also have to be linked to the existing metro tunnel. The longer the new tunnel, the more costly and time-consuming the project, so it was logical to stick close to the existing metro tunnel along the Décarie Expressway in this area.”
During construction, to start in 2021 with the centre commissioned in 2026, “the service road on the Décarie Expressway will allow trucks to access the infrastructure easily and deliver materials without overly impacting local residents.”
The NAC will house 15 work vehicles, of which 13 will be fully electric, including a locotractor and a transport platform, vehicles used to transport materials needed at major refurbishment sites, as well as specialized materials and parts for routine track maintenance. They will be parked roughly 33 metres below ground. Freight elevators will reduce the building’s footprint above ground, and the centre will have offices, rest areas for employees a warehouse, and around 40 people working, mostly at night.
Vehicles will maneuver inside the building only, no loud equipment will be used, and no emissions or waste will be generated.
Delivery vehicles will access the attachment centre by Décarie Boulevard.
An online information session is being held October 6, followed by an opportunity to submit questions and a subsequent answer session via Teams.
For more information visit http://www.stm.info/en/about/surveys/public-consultations/northwest-attachment-centre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.