The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is considering restrictions on advertising it takes from the fossil fuel industry.
STM chair and Hochelaga councillor Éric Alan Caldwell said at a board meeting last week that the agency, operating with a nearly $78 million deficit this year, will examine its policies after an appeal from groups including Greenpeace, the Quebec Association of Physicians for the Environment and others, asking the STM to reject everything from ads for gas and oil companies to gas-powered vehicles. It’s part of a larger national campaign seeking a tobacco-style ban.
If you think the STM has a strong direct hand in the daily commercialization of its spaces, you’re wrong. All advertising in STM facilities or on vehicles is managed by the STM’s wholly owned subsidiary Transgesco. What’s more, Astral Media manages spaces for advertising in Métro stations, and Québécor is responsible for bus shelter displays.
Transgesco’s ad revenue for 2023 is forecast at $25 million, compared to $26.1 million last year.
Asked if a ban on some forms of advertising is prudent in a deficit and reduced services context while all levels of government sing with one voice about the importance of public transit, The Suburban also asked if the STM would consider forgoing advertising from other industries considered to have deleterious effects, i.e., fast food chains, caffeinated sports beverages, fashion ads promoting negative body stereotypes, the SAQ, the Montreal Casino, etc.
STM spokesperson Amélie Régis told The Suburban the reflection is in its earliest stages, and that it would be premature to pronounce on all possibilities, recalling that Caldwell said last week that “a reflection will begin to review the advertising standards in facilities so that they respect the values of the organization.”
All advertising, she added, must comply with Advertising Standards Canada and “Transgesco cannot exercise advertising censorship.” That means legal analyses and opinions will be necessary to guide the review so that it respects the spirit of the Canadian Code of Advertising Standards.
In addition, the STM wishes to find a “balance” so that Transgesco can continue to carry out its mission which is to generate revenue not linked to fares and help “to improve the customer experience” by encouraging private partner investment in public facilities. “These partnerships improve the customer experience in the Métro with a wide range of businesses, a high-performance mobile network and information screens on the platforms,” reads the annual report. “In terms of the surface network, our bus customers can count on a modern, very well maintained and constantly evolving bus shelter network.”
The Suburban also asked city hall’s Official Opposition about the idea of banning certain types of ads from the public agency, but Ensemble Montréal had no comment to offer at this time.
