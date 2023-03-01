STM and Transit innovate on route detours

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is rolling out a new tool in collaboration with the Transit app
for viewing current detours in the bus network. The AI-based feature is now available in Beta on the home page of the mobile and desktop versions of the STM website and Transit. Customers can use it to better plan their trips by viewing alternate routes, as well as temporary and relocated stops.
“Detours have long been a major annoyance for our users,” says Transit president Sam Vermette. “The new feature automatically detects, analyzes and displays detours and temporary stops within an hour after they begin. This is a significant step forward for all Montreal public transit users, and we cannot wait to start working with our other partner transit agencies to integrate this technology into their networks as well.”
“We know that it can be difficult to keep track of detours in our extensive 500-square-kilometre network” says CEO Marie-Claude Léonard, acknowledging the project was developed with $200,000 in financial support through the Quebec government as part of the Innovation program.
The new tool allows customers to locate out-of-service stops and their corresponding temporary stops. To use it via stm.info, customers simply type their bus line number into the schedule search bar. The bus route will then be displayed in blue, with detours marked by a dotted line and out-of-service sections in red. If there are no red sections, the bus is running on its regular route. In Transit, users can simply select their bus line and, if any detours or temporary stops are detected, they will be shown on the map.
Transit’s detour and temporary stop locator uses open location data from the STM and real-time location data from people using the Transit app’s GO crowdsourcing function. As soon as three vehicles in a row deviate from their regular route, Transit records the new route and begins showing it in the app. Using data on vehicle acceleration and deceleration, as well as the locations of existing stops in the area, the app detects and displays likely temporary stop locations. On average, updated routes and stop locations are displayed in the app and on the STM website within an hour of the first vehicle’s deviation from its route.
In a few weeks, app users will be invited to give feedback in a survey. They will also be able to submit comments in the Transit app. After the trial period, the STM and Transit will analyze the feedback and assess the tool’s performance.
