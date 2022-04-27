STM 2021 report: Customers generally more satisfied

The way back to normalcy for the STM ridership has been slow.
A change in customer needs and routines due to the pandemic and health measures sent the number of trips made in the STM network to 165.5 million last year, down 3.6% compared to 2020 and yet still representing a mere 44.2% of the 2019 ridership.
“For the STM, one of the greatest challenges of 2021 was adapting to the rounds of lockdown and reopening measures due to the pandemic,” says STM chair Éric Alan Caldwell, adding that the corporation was able to continue providing its customers “with reliable, safe service, even earning itself an overall satisfaction rate of 75% compared to 70% in 2020.”
Indeed, customers surveyed on recent experiences were generally more satisfied than last year says the STM, with 75% positive, 22% neutral and 3% negative.
Metro users have reported being particularly sensitive to overcrowding and cleanliness issues, which makes them the two worst-rated aspects in 2021, while the best results are those related to reliability of service: between 75% and 78% depending on time of the week. For the bus network, 66% of users gave their last trip a rating of 8 or more and were particularly satisfied with the ride (78%), the driver’s attitude (72%) and safety (72%), while frequency of passage obtained between 49% and 53% depending on the time of the week.
A total of 27,708 comments and complaints were submitted to the STM last year, down 6% from 2020.
While the STM received 14,524 complaints about the bus network last year, down 10%, the main concerns were insufficient information at stops during detours; non-compliance with health instructions by employees; attitude of customers (mainly non-respect of sanitary measures.)
Complaints about the metro service numbered 4,497, down 17%. A slight growth in the number of complaints per million trips is linked to the pandemic, with the main areas of concern being the attitude of customers and itinerants (mainly non-compliance with health measures); a desire for more inspectors to enforce health measures; and non-compliance with health instructions by employees.
Paratransit complaints were up by 1% to 1,641, and other complaints logging significant numbers included the student OPUS card and encoding errors; requests to add or move bus shelters, their maintenance or space occupancy problems; and major works, such as renovation of stations and auxiliary structures, extension of the blue line and transport hubs.
Read the full report (in French only) at https://www.stm.info/fr/a-propos/informations-entreprise-et-financieres/rapport-annuel-2021/rapport-dactivite-2021
