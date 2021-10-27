Steinberg accused of blocking Facebook comments, drops support for candidate

Hampstead Mayoral incumbent William Steinberg is being accused for a second time of blocking critical comments on his Facebook page.
The first time was in 2019. Steinberg said at the time he was not aware of the deletions, and that his son Craig handled his personal page.
This year, during the current election campaign, Ana Dreg wrote on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page that she was blocked.
"The reason? Residents were asking tough questions, and disagreeing with several of his proposed ideas. It was all respectful."
Elana Beth posted on the Hampstead Community Dialogue Facebook page that she was blocked on Steinberg's Facebook page after posting that he was "dismissing" the residents of Côte St. Luc Road who are concerned about being evicted if the area's apartment buildings are ever redeveloped.
"If people wondered before about his disregard for CSL road tenants, this speaks volumes. Change needs to happen in Hampstead!!"
Beth told The Suburban other residents have been blocked, including council regular Adrian Decker and frequent Hampstead Community Dialogue poster Fabiola Gomez.
We contacted Steinberg for comment.
"The Facebook page in question is a personal campaign page, not a platform for open dialogue and discussion,' he told The Suburban. "I welcome residents to contact me by e-mail at wsteinberg@hampstead.qc.ca or by phone (514) 483-6954 seven days a week till midnight. I simply do not have the time to monitor the Facebook page and respond. That is why I use automated systems to limit inappropriate content.
"There are other pages and groups that claim to be open forums for discussion related to Hampstead. In fact, they ban and censor anyone who disagrees with the administrators. One example is the Hampstead Community Dialogue group which is administered by councillors Jack Edery, Michael Goldwax and Warren Budning."
We asked council incumbent Jack Edery to respond to Steinberg's latter comment.
"Judge us by our actions," Edery told The Suburban. "Come to the Hampstead Community Dialogue page https://www.facebook.com/groups/hampsteaddialogue and hear what other residents and the councillors think. Question us and challenge us as others do. Have your opinion heard. A strong democracy requires free and open dialogue."
We also heard that Steinberg initially supported candidate Julie Brummer for council, and then withdrew that support. Steinberg confirmed that was the case.
"She chose to do what she thought would be to her political advantage even though it betrayed my trust and that of the candidates that I am supporting. Namely, Davin Sufer for seat 1, Naomi Huck Ananou for seat 2, Jason Farber for seat 4 and [incumbent] Harvey Shaffer for seat 6."
We asked Brummer to reply.
"Bill withdrew his support for my candidacy because I decided to run against Harvey Shaffer (Seat 6) and not Warren Budning (Seat 5)," who was acclaimed, she told The Suburban. "Why this move? I decided to run for council to bring a fresh and positive vibe, as well as the young families perspective to our town’s discussions. I couldn’t wrap my head around running against Warren who from what I've seen, seems to be dynamic, enthusiastic, and an independent thinker."
Brummer added that her decision was not a surprise.
"In the weeks prior to making my decision, I had been transparent with Mayor Steinberg and my team (Davin, Naomi and Jason) about my concerns. They involved both the seat selection and the mayor’s proposal to rezone CSL road to 10 storeys which has been rejected by residents in a recent survey. Davin, Naomi and Jason have been supportive of me following my convictions. I am confident they would be great thought partners on important town decisions."
Brummer said "it would have been much easier for me to follow the mayor’s directive.
"I am completely new to politics, not part of any alliances, and now in a three-way race. My chances of getting elected dropped significantly with this move and I work extra hard to rebuild a voter base. Had I remained aligned with the Mayor, I would have benefited from his extensive network and his daily door-to-door routine across town selling himself and his candidates. I care about being true to myself and my supporters. Therefore, I acted in the best interest of the town at the expense of my own campaign."
