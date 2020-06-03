Michael Froncioni, Founder and co-Founder Jean-Eric Boucher of Steer Medical Inc. located in Vaudreuil, opened their business in January, 2020 with a combined experience in the field of 25 years with the idea to design catheters, manufacture pilot line materials, 3D printing prototypes and to help speed up design cycle for third party companies.
When COVID hit, they were left with two options to either let their business crash and go bankrupt or change their business plan on a dime.
They saw the imminent need in the market for Medical face shields and they quickly set out to design a high-quality product and in 30 days they did exactly that and gained a Class 1 approval by Health Canada.
The team took full advantage of their skills and combined experience to triple the use of their space for speed efficiency to meet the demand and the demand came in almost instantly. They started off with volumes of manufacturing 2500 certified face shields weekly and as production continues to ramp up, the pair are looking into hiring engineering students to speed up production.
“We worked day and night to get this project off the ground. We saw a need and we answered the call.” Froncioni told The Suburban. “We are very grateful for the support of Luc Boissoneau, senior sales and development at GLP high-tech in St-Jean sur Richelieu, for his support of this project. Luc responded rapidly to our request and had a mold ready for us in a week.”
The masks serve both the medical field as well as the construction field. “Understanding the needs of the community, although it is our priority to serve our frontline workers, we are not opposed to taking smaller orders from individuals or small companies, we will do our best to accommodate everyone.” Froncioni told The Suburban.
The face shields cost $20.00 per unit and the cost may reduced significantly to lees than half the price as the order for quantities goes up. “We are very flexible.” Froncioni said. “We also have the capacity to brand the items for companies, such as restaurants or retailers. Our main goal is to address security needs and to keep our business alive.”
