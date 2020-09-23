Stay warm and cool, while helping kids play hockey

Hockey, hats and N.D.G.: three things Noah Sidel loves, and fitting that he found a way to make them work for others in need.
This summer Sidel began selling quality toques brandishing a unique N.D.G. logo to raise money so that boys and girls who cannot afford fees and equipment can play minor hockey.
“I collect hats” Sidel told The Suburban, “and I’m also obsessively in love with N.D.G.,” he laughs, adding that after ordering 20 of his own branded hats he began selling them as a fundraiser. “I figure I’d sell 20 for the Westhaven community centre.” Impressed with the quality and his design, he posted the hats and the cause on the NDG Living and NDG Thrive Facebook pages. “I sold 57 hats in three days. I was completely blown away.”
Sidel’s hobby became a vehicle to support the Einick Gitelman Fund, Gitelman who passed away in 2011 and had a lifelong love of hockey, played and coached throughout his short adult life.
It’s all a perfect fit he says, (like the hats for big adult noggins and small kids’ beans). “N.D.G. hockey is amazing; If you can skate, you can play, and they’ll find away. This helps so many kids play hockey who normally cannot.”
It’s an expensive sport he agrees, “even though we’re blessed with quality used sporting goods stores in the area,” about $250 plus equipment, which can easily cost hundreds more – and cross your fingers that your kids don’t want to play goalie right? “Wrong actually! I cross my fingers that my kids do play goalie because I’ve been playing goalie for 30 years. I know how expensive even used equipment can be. It’s a beautiful sport but it is cost prohibitive.”
Sidel ordered up another batch and sold six dozen in 48 hours. “It was absolutely nuts,” he recalls, donating $425 off the first order to the fund. It may not be a huge amount, but it makes a huge difference in a kid’s life, sparking a lifelong love of sport and participation in community. “And people kept wanting to buy more.”
He says the latest round of orders is going well and he’s ready to order up another batch. “When I hit another 72, I’ll donate another $425 and keep going,” he says, suggesting he may consider baseball caps come October. He says he gets no benefit from the sales other than the joy of helping kids discover the beauty of hockey.
To purchase the N.D.G. toques (at $23 apiece) contact Sidel via Facebook Messenger. They make awesome gifts for expats, he agrees. “Sure, but I’m not making this into a business,” he warns. “I just want to do some good and raise some funds for charity. That’s what feels good.”
