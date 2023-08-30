StatCan data mislabeled and misrepresented

National Post columnist Sabrina Maddeaux wrote in Saturday’s paper that a concerning trend nowadays is that the media officers of federal departments are not answering questions from journalists.That has been the case up to our deadline this week with Statistics Canada and The Suburban. We have sent emails and left phone messages in recent days regarding a report that has an apparent error and questionably presented statistics that have raised language debates throughout Quebec, and for which we wanted an explanation.
Quebec is abuzz over the Statistics Canada report regarding knowledge of English in Quebec, titled Key facts on the English language in Quebec in 2021.We found an apparent major contradiction in the report, thanks to an extra computer click. The words in the report that have caused controversy were that the proportion of Quebec residents who can converse in English and whose first language is French reached 42.2%, but that the same was not said for English speakers who can converse in French. The confusion was reflected in the CP report that,”The same cannot be said for French conversation,” words repeated in other print and electronic media. The implication was that those whose first language was English had a much lower bilingualism rate than French speakers. In fact, StatCan’s own data demonstrates that 67.1% of Quebecers whose mother tongue is English are bilingual.
Media coverage has focused on the report’s main point, that “in Quebec, 4,344,550 residents (51.7% of the population) could have a conversation in English in 2021. This number and proportion were the highest ever observed for the province in a census.” But the authors, Nicolas Auclair, Catherine Frigon, and Gabriel St-Amant, also note in the body of the report that “of the 4,344,550 ... 445,575 people could converse in English, but not in French.
The report’s top colour chart indicates that in 2021, of Quebecers who could conduct a conversation in English, 3,898,980 could also conduct a conversation in French, and 445,575 could only conduct a conversation in English. However, the lower chart, a data table regarding knowledge of official languages, only visible with the extra computer click, says that as of 2021, 3,898,980 Quebecers do know French and English, but that 445,575 (the exact same number cited in the first chart as only being able to converse in English) only know French. And this erroneously low number on bilingualism has spread through general print and electronic media.
Is this a typo or something more? Did we miss something? We needed an explanation. We sent Statistics Canada e-mails about this apparent discrepancy, and did not receive a response after three days. We called the agency, left several messages and still did not receive a reply.
In the meantime, we were also skeptical about the figure that 445,575 Quebecers supposedly could not carry on a conversation in French. It is well known that a high percentage of many communities that speak English, particularly the Jewish, Italian and Greek communities, speak both languages. According to Statista, in Greater Montreal in 2021, most of the population was bilingual — 1.23 million men and 1.68 million women. As in the case of the conflicting chart, we have asked Statistics Canada for an explanation and breakdown and have not received a call back. We want to know, which groups do not speak French?
According to Federation CJA figures from 2011, “more than two-thirds (68.3%) of the Jewish community has a conversational knowledge of both English and French. In terms of age cohorts, 80.2% of Montreal Jews between 15-24 years are bilingual, compared to 82.6% of those 25-34 years, 79.7% of those 35-44 years, 75.1% of those 45-54 years, and 74.8% of those 55-64 years. Only 56.8% of seniors 65+ years are bilingual. In short, level of bilingualism diminishes with age.”
We went to get reactions from the public on bilingualism. Andy (who did not want to reveal his last name) told us, he understand French but sometimes has a hard time conversing in the language. But West Island resident Corey Szwarcok, President at Explojeux / Everblast Play Company Montreal where about 30 percent of his clients are francophone, uses French every day.
“Of course, I speak French,” says Greg Soussani, continuing in French as he loaded his kids and boxes into his van at Costco. “I grew up in St. Laurent. If someone couldn’t speak French, it’s because they would have a problem learning languages or just a bad attitude. And if you have a bad attitude, how far can you get living in Quebec?” He says people should be wary of language statistics. “Numbers are weaponized against minorities, but we help them do it. They know we are proud and declare our cultural identity by our first language with the government, which they use to say ‘okay, so you don’t need English services.’”
Clarity is lacking about which group lacks an ability to converse in French, as most of the report deals with who can speak in English. Statistics Canada owes clarity on this issue before the dramatic headlines get worse.
With files from Dan Laxer and Joel Ceausu.
